Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Dai has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $465.88 million and $148.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00010411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Gatecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00095533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.01568097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00184300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00168305 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 447,857,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,548,874 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, DDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

