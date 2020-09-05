Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lifted by Sandell Asset Management Corp.

Sandell Asset Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 13.1% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

