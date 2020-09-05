DEEX Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $316,569.56 and $438.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

