DeFiChain (DFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.53 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $94.94 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002884 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000543 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 642,302,835 coins and its circulating supply is 354,182,835 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

DeFiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.