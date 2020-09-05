Denarius Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Denarius has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,380,810 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.