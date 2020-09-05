Devery Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,936.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. Devery has a total market capitalization of $284,255.66 and approximately $6,936.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.01589986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00186888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00163168 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Devery is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.