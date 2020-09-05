DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Reaches $0.0016

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 41% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $185,438.40 and $2,315.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00467453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.