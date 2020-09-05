Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.77. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 872,383 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 638.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 274,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 236,983 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.