Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $3.07. Dropcar shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 846,570 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

About Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.