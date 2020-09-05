Dynamite Reaches Market Cap of $80,941.57 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $80,941.57 and approximately $76,114.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00071641 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00269569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045014 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 807,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,755 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

