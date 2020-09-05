Dynamite Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $80,941.57 and approximately $76,114.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00071641 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00269569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045014 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 807,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,755 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

