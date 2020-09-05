Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastgate Biotech Corp (OTCMKTS:ETBI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Eastgate Biotech Corp., a development stage company, develops novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. The company is developing pharmaceutical products, such as Lorazepam oral spray for acute seizures emergency treatment; Ketoconazole 2% topical ointment for treatment of skin fungal infections; and Metformin chewable/ sublingual tablets for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

