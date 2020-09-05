Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $6.31. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 6,700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $5.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

About Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

