Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 630.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,463. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average of $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

