Eden Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $72,328.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

