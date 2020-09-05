EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.06

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.06 and traded as high as $51.78. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 9,010 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDPFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.