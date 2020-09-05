Elrond (EGLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.58 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $12.00 or 0.00117991 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. In the last week, Elrond has traded flat against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $164.55 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01590909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00187937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00163248 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond's genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

