Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $12.00 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $12.00 or 0.00117991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. Over the last week, Elrond has traded flat against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $164.55 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01590909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00187937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00163248 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

