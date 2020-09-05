Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.43. Encision shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,211 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -51.70 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Encision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

