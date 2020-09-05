Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ennis makes up about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ennis worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ennis by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara T. Clemens bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $26,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,038.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. 78,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.