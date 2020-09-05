Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $591.64

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.64 and traded as high as $680.00. Ergomed shares last traded at $680.00, with a volume of 43,883 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 591.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.69.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

