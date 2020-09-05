Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $10,563,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $8,342,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 377.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 122.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

JBSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 84,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,932. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $906.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

