Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,997 AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. AZZ comprises about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AZZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth $7,512,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 66.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 390,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of AZZ to $44.25 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $925.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

