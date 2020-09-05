Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,247 Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Re/Max makes up approximately 2.4% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.30% of Re/Max at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 341.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 68,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,097. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Re/Max’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

