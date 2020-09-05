Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Cuts Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

OSK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.49. 370,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

