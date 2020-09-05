Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 158,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.24% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after buying an additional 2,133,585 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $10,159,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 211.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 949,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $3,761,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 262,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,753. The stock has a market cap of $599.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $390,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,163.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $529,622 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

