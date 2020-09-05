Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.14% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $269,103.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,276,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock worth $2,129,615 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. 112,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

