Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 185,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $436.55 million, a PE ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.