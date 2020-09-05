Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.10% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $65.03. 122,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,810. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

