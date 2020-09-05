Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.32% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 103,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $368.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.