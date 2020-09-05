Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.07 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01590909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00187937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00163248 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,013,048,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,444,498,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

