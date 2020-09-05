Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $9.16. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

About Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.