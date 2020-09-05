FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) vs. Ping Identity (OTCMKTS:PING) Head-To-Head Survey

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Ping Identity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $17.84 million 1.20 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Ping Identity $242.90 million 10.33 -$1.50 million $0.37 84.11

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ping Identity.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07% Ping Identity -2.18% 3.17% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FalconStor Software and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Ping Identity 0 3 16 0 2.84

Ping Identity has a consensus price target of $31.59, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping Identity beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

