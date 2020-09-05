FantasyGold (FGC) Price Down 17% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 17% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $39,558.18 and $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00100653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.01589986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00186888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00163168 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io.

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

