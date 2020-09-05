Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.74

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.74 and traded as high as $15.67. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.