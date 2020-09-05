Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 1.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.00. 2,512,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,850.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

