Fiii (FIII) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a market capitalization of $51,269.54 and $482.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01590909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00187937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00163248 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.