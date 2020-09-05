Fire Lotto (FLOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106,196.52

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $106,196.52 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00071641 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00269569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045014 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

