Fire Lotto (FLOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,196.52

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $106,196.52 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00071641 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00269569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045014 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008542 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

