First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5,093.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 427,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

