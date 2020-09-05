First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.74

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $13.36. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 3,653,308 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -21.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.24%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

