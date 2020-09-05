First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.32

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $6.64. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.34% of First US Bancshares worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

