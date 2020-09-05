Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 29,162 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1,813.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 28.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

