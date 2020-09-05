Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.35. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 450,217 shares.

FCUUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 price objective (up previously from $0.30) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $176.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

