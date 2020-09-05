Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.18

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and traded as high as $76.49. Frontier IP Group shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 23,689 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.85.

About Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.