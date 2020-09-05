Fusion (FSN) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Fusion has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,735.63 or 0.97331802 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,968,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,194 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

