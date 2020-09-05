Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.65

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $15.93. Futura Medical shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 362,425 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

