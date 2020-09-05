FuzeX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $970.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. FuzeX has a market cap of $620,928.42 and approximately $970.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, CoinBene, HitBTC and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00102905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.01571390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00185017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00168845 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CPDAX, CoinBene, COSS, Cobinhood, Allbit, Livecoin, Coinbe and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

