Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.59. 7,198,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

