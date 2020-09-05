Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Shares of Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.65. Gamehost shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 6,031 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gamehost news, Director Darcy Will purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,437,841 shares in the company, valued at C$8,051,909.60.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

